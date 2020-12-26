Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete after heated Christmas exchange with Ali Abdelaziz

Conor McGregor played tweet and delete after engaging in a heated Twitter feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

McGregor started his Christmas morning by announcing that he is expecting his third child with his longtime partner Dee Devlin. The Irish couple, who have been together since 2008, have two children together, Conor Jack McGregor, who was born in May 2017, and Croia McGregor, who was born in January 2019.

After enjoying the Holiday festivities with his family, Conor McGregor would turn his focus back to the fight game. Late Friday evening ‘Notorious’ took to Twitter where he shared the following message.

“MeDanaAliGonnaGetcha” – McGregor wrote in a Tweet that was later deleted (via MMAJunkie).

UFC President Dana White is expected to meet with the recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov next month. Based on McGregor’s tweet, the Irishman believes that White will attempt to persuade ‘The Eagle’ into doing a highly lucrative rematch in 2021.

Conor McGregor then took things a step further by tweeting out the following message:

“Robert Earl Britton is The Man!” – McGregor wrote and later deleted.

Britton is an alias that Ali Abdelaziz allegedly used in 2001, which was later linked to a criminal investigation.

Conor McGregor’s post obviously caught the attention of the Dominance MMA owner, as Abdelaziz captioned the tweet with the following.

“Wrong the Eagle is.” – Ali responded.

Abdelaziz then issued a second tweet in response to McGregor.

“You will never be a champ again because I have an army waiting for you 155/170. Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush and Vicente Luque. Because Khabib Nurmagomedov broke your mental.”

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon at next months UFC 247 event for a lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier. The Irish star was most previously seen in action at UFC 246 where he earned a first round finish over Donald Cerrone.