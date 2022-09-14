Khamzat Chimaev throws shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov for his recent comments about UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is throwing shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov for his recent comments about UFC 279.

‘Borz’ (12-0 MMA) recently missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his fight against Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA), causing a last-minute shuffle of the UFC 279 main card.

Chimaev ended up fighting Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) and Diaz fought Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA). Both Chimaev and Diaz ended up with wins last Saturday night.

Khabib recently spoke at a fundraiser for Pakistani flood relief and commented (through a translator) about UFC 279 and Chimaev saying:

“If you are a Muslim, you should have good people around you. Muslims who can say ‘Hey, don’t do this.’ I recently watched the weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev. I followed what was happening with his weight and looked at his team. There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you are a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you that will say ‘Come back, do this.’”

Concluding ‘The Eagle’ said:

“When you become famous and rich, when you gain power and there are no people who will give advice or you do not listen to them, then something will happen. You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need them.”

It is true that perhaps Khamzat needs to surround himself with people who will give him good advice. Khamzat handled his missed weight, and cancelled fight with Diaz, and booing from the crowds by ‘flipping the bird’. Not very professional for an up and coming fighter wanting to be a champion in the UFC.

231 Lb Crute took to ‘Twitter‘, tweeting the following:

“Khamzat with the shade to Khabib”

Khamzat with the shade to Khabib pic.twitter.com/ohDkbIiGZA — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 12, 2022

“mini_khabib Ran into Khamzat Chimaev He was hanging out at a restaurant for hours drinking sparkling water and (potentially) eating the night before weigh ins and now Khamzat unfortunately missing weight by 8 pounds. I was worried all night about this when I saw it. I hope the fight still happens tomorrow Khamzat was super nice to me and the fans but I thought it was so odd to see him not worried about water intake and possibly eating at the restaurant hours before weigh ins. #ufc 279”

Chimaev responded with the following comment:

“I ate too much tiramisu, that’s why my fight with Tony Ferguson been cancelled five times 🤭😂😂😂😂”

Good humor, but will Khamzat fans return to get behind ‘Borz’ given his recent indiscretions or should he take the advice of Khabib and surround himself with better people?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

