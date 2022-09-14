The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The four fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico (13-7 MMA)

‘Manzo’, 32, has lost 5 of his last 6 fights. The Italian most recently fought Roman Kopylov (9-2 MMA) this month and suffered another devastating KO loss at UFC Paris.

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos (22-11 MMA)

‘Marreta’, 38, also has lost 5 of his last 6 fights. Santos most recent loss came against Jamahal Hill, (11-1 MMA) in August of this year.

It should be noted that Santos was granted his request for release from the UFC and subsequently signed with the PFL. Santos will be part of the PFL 2023 season in the light heavyweight division. Alex Davis, Santos’ manager, thanked the UFC for letting him go so he could sign the deal with the Professional Fighters League.

Bantamweight: Khalid Taha (13-5 MMA)

‘The Warrior’, 30, has not had a victory in the Octagon since April of 2019 where he defeated Boston Salmon (8-4 MMA).

Heavyweight: Slim Trabelsi (5-0 MMA)

Trabelsi just signed with the UFC and was scheduled to make his debut next month, on October 22nd to face Parker Porter (13-7 MMA) at UFC 280 in the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Trabelsi, a former amateur wrestler, has trained with the likes of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former interim champ Ciryl Gane at the MMA Factory Paris.

Although signed by the UFC, it is rumoured that he had not been released from his previous contract. No official word has come out about who will replace Trabelsi at UFC 280.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

