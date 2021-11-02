Khamzat Chimaev has put Kamaru Usman on notice after his UFC 267 performance, believes Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev put the entire welterweight division on notice with his UFC 267 win over Li Jingliang.

Chimaev made his return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 267 against Jingliang. Many expected the fight to be a more competitive one but Chimaev took Jingliang down right away and ground and pounded him until he sunk in the choke and the fight was over in the first round.

It was another dominant performance and for Bisping, he claims the entire division and especially the champ in Kamaru Usman is paying attention to Chimaev.

“Khamzat Chimaev, for any doubts people had, this man’s the real deal,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “If you’re a welterweight, watch your back. If you’re Kamaru Usman, who’s the pound-for-pound champ right now, he’s paying attention. He saw that on Saturday night and was like, ‘OK, we could have an issue on our hands. We could have a contender. We could have someone who’s going to give me a real fight.’”

According to Michael Bisping, he believes Khamzat Chimaev needs one more fight before he gets a title shot. He thinks a bout against Vicente Luque makes sense, but regardless, Chimaev has what it takes to be a UFC champion.

“Of course he’s got to beat Colby at the weekend, which I think he probably will. But anyway, the point I’m making is everybody is looking at Khamzat Chimaev,” Bisping said. “The guy is unreal. What a freak, and I mean that in a good way. To have the confidence to go forward and just grab (Jingliang) like that, throw him down – and this is what he’s done in every fight. Four fights, four finishes, four quick fights, only hit one time. He’s going to get to fight for the belt pretty soon. But I think he needs one more, and that would be a five-fight win streak and then he’ll fight for the belt.”

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will be a UFC champion in his career?