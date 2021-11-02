A woman’s personal injury case against UFC star Conor McGregor adjourned to 2022 due to issues with CCTV footage.

The plaintiff, Nikita Ni, is taking a multi-million euro claim against McGregor suggesting personal damage stemming from an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in 2018.

The High Court case was slated to be heard for the first time on Monday. However, according to The Irish Mirror, the State has asked for more time to compile CCTV footage that is set to be used as critical evidence in the case.

“It is understood Gardai have a large file of evidence compiled from a previous criminal investigation relating to the woman’s claims against the UFC star (Conor McGregor) – and the issue which is set to cause the delay now centers around this. The evidence has been sought on the grounds that it may contain footage of an alleged incident which occurred at a hotel in 2018, but it is understood the State wants more time to cut down the amount of footage that is available to clips that are relevant to the case.”

The woman is claiming loss of current and future earnings and alleges she had to leave home and move out of the area.

A second personal injuries case, this by the woman’s mother, was also lodged against McGregor.

For his part, Conor McGregor has denied any wrongdoing in regards to the alleged incident that occurred in 2018.

The former two-division UFC champion was recently seen working the pads for the first time in months earlier today (see that here). McGregor had of course suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 in July.

While ‘Notorious’ is eager to get back to throwing bombs inside of the Octagon in 2022, he will have to do his fair share of fighting in the court room next year as well. In addition to the Nikita Ni case, the Irishman is also facing charges from an Italian DJ who alleges he was assaulted by ‘Mystic Mac’ last month in Rome.