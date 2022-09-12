Khamzat Chimaev confused by fake glove touch accusations following UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is confused by the fake glove touch accusations following UFC 279.

Chimaev, the rising UFC star, fell from grace this past weekend.

It was at the weigh-ins on Friday, September 9th, that Khamzat came in 7.5 pounds heavy, missing weight.

UFC 279 was to have seen Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in the much anticipated main event welterweight bout.

advertisement - continue reading below

Instead, ‘Borz’ ended up fighting Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) in the catchweight co-main event. It took less than three minutes for Holland to submit to Chimaev adding another win to the fighter’s perfect resume.

However, the fighter was booed by the crowds and Khamzat ultimately flipped them off.

Fans, obviously were not impressed they had watched Khamzat vs Holland instead of Khamzat vs Diaz, with some insisting that Khamzat faked a glove tough before shooting his shot against Holland.

One fan tweeted:

advertisement - continue reading below

“Khamzat Chimaev doing the fake glove touch is so dirty #ufc279 #ufc #mma”

Khamzat was surprised by the glove touch accusation, and speaking at the post-fight presser had this to say (h/t MMAmania):

“What? I don’t understand, how we gonna see? I want to take off his head, I’m gonna watch his hands? I was watching his head. I don’t know, always people find some funny things to say. They want to go back, we’ll go back and do it over again.”

Continuing ‘Borz’ said:

advertisement - continue reading below

“I said to (Holland) as well, he’s young guy, I’m young guy, maybe we’ll meet again. Otherwise he can come down to Sweden and I’ll help him you know?”

Holland has not weighed in on the ‘glove touch’ controversy.

Did you watch Chimaev vs Holland last Saturday night? Do you think Chimaev disrespected Holland by shooting off his offer of a starting glove touch?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below