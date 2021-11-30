Khamzat Chimaev calls out Colby Covington: “Call the cops I’m coming for you”

Rising UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev called out top-raked Colby Covington, saying to “call the cops I’m coming for you.”

Chimaev took to his social media early on Tuesday morning to go after Covington and make several tweets about him calling him out. Check out what Chimaev wrote on his Twitter.

Let’s go bitch fight with me @ColbyCovMMA I will take your 🫀 🩸🩸🩸⚰️ pic.twitter.com/EVgddj8TQL — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Call the cops I’m coming for you @ColbyCovMMA 💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Covington sees these comments from Chimaev and if he chooses to respond to them or just ignore them entirely. Chimaev has been busy as of late calling out a number of the UFC welterweight division’s top talents, and Covington is absolutely one of them. If the UFC likes this matchup, it is possible we could see it in 2022. Both Covington and Chimaev are two of the top-10 ranked fighters in their division, so it’d be a very intriguing fight on paper between two of the best fighters in the UFC at 170.

Of course, Covington is likely to take some time off following his five-round war against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earlier this month at UFC 268. It was a tough fight and he will likely need to take a few months off just to rest and recover, which might not add up to Chimaev’s intended return date to the Octagon. The Swede has said that he would like to fight as soon as possible, and there have been hints that the UFC is trying to find an opponent for him to fight in either a card in January or perhaps on in February.

Do you want to see the UFC book Khamzat Chimaev against Colby Covington next, or do you want to see him fight someone else?