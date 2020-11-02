Khalil Rountree announces contract extension with UFC, promises fans “the most exciting fights”

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree announced a contract extension with the world’s leading MMA promotion and he hopes to return in 2021.

After missing the entirety of 2020, Rountree is now ready to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. Taking to his Instagram, Rountree announced a contract extension with the UFC, while also promising his fans “the most exciting fights you’ve seen from me yet.”

I’m extremely happy to announce that I’ve decided to extend my contract with the @ufc and will be making my return at the start of 2021 • After being away from the sport for over one year now it feels like I have the opportunity to start fresh. I’m back in the game 100% like I’ve just begun, ready to put on the most exciting fights you’ve seen from me yet. I’ve had lots of down time to reflect, reinvent and tighten my circle. I’ve taken the time to look at myself from the inside out and I’ve shared with you all the ups and downs publicly. Now it’s time to bite down and fight harder than ever. I’m ready, and you should be too. If you know a company or brand that you’d like to see me repping, please tag them below as I’m looking for sponsors/partners to grow with. #winningticket @mickmaynard2

Rountree was once one of the top light heavyweight prospects in the game. After winning the first four fights of his MMA career in RFA, the UFC signed Rountree to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter 23. In 2016, Rountree made it to the finals of TUF but lost a decision to Andrew Sanchez. He followed that up with a submission loss to Tyson Pedro before racking up a four-fight unbeaten streak against Daniel Jolly, Paul Craig, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Gokhan Saki. That was followed by a KO loss to Johnny Walker, a decision win over Eryk Anders, and a TKO loss to Ion Cutelaba in September 2019, the last time Rountree fought.

Who do you want Khalil Rountree to fight in his return to the UFC?