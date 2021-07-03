Khabib Nurmagomedov pens emotional statement one year after losing his father Abdulmanap

It has been twelve months since Khabib Nurmagomedov lost his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The 57-year-old, Abdulmanap, tragically passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on July 3, 2020.

Khabib’s father was a massive influence in his historic rise to the top of the mixed martial arts world and his passing triggered ‘The Eagle’ to walk away from fighting.

Just over 3 months after losing his father, Khabib Nurmagomedov would go on to earn his third consecutive UFC lightweight title defense, this by finishing Justin Gaethje in the second round at UFC 254.

Immediately following that spectacular effort, ‘The Eagle’ announced he would be hanging up his gloves, citing the death of his father as his reason for walking away.

Now twelve months removed from the loss of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram where he reflected on Abdulmanap’s passing.

“It’s been a year today since the Father is gone. This event has increased my belief that in this world we own nothing, not out children, not our parents, not our property. Everything we have is temporary.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“All things belong to Allah alone and to Him we shall return, tie your hearts to Allah, stay more alone with Him, for a time will come when we will all be put in the grave where we will be alone, where our friends, relatives, property and connections will not be there, only our deeds and report.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be happy in retirement, that has not stopped UFC President Dana White and promotional officials from attempting to lure ‘The Eagle’ back for one last fight.

Nurmagomedov recently revealed that the UFC is still contacting him on a regular basis to see if he has any interest in attempting to improve his overall record to 30-0.