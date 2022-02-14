Khabib Nurmagomedov KOs Max Holloway in the first ever Metaverse fight (Video)

In the first Metaverse fight this past weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov knocked out Max Holloway in what proved to be a fascinating test event.

As part of the Legionfarm NFT launch, Khabib and Holloway – who were meant to square off way back at UFC 223 – went toe to toe on the Metaverse platform. Khabib played the role of Apollo Creed with “Blessed” portraying the great Ivan Drago.

The event was billed as follows in the advertisement.

“February 12 – save the date! We are partnering with Twitch to share this exciting moment with everyone. Feel the thrill of the fight, followed by the NFT Airdrop! Don’t miss your chance to become a Legionfarm NFT owner and get backstage access to our Metaverse. Chat and play with celebrities in VR boxing games!”

“To gain access to Legionfarm Metaverse and hang out with celebrities, pro players, and LF creators, you need to own or buy at least one LF NFT”

As you can tell by the footage, “The Eagle” seemed to take it a bit more seriously out of the two.

Khabib was prepared for war in the AKA gym whereas Holloway was seemingly just hanging out in his front room.

In the real world, Khabib seems to be fairly content with his retirement from mixed martial arts. His coaching and promoting work is taking up a lot of his time, meanwhile Holloway is still hellbent on reclaiming his UFC featherweight title.

The belt is currently held by Alexander Volkanovski, but that could all change when he’s challenged by The Korean Zombie later this year at UFC 273.

What did you think of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Max Holloway in the Metaverse? Do you think the UFC will continue to experiment with this unique platform or avoid it? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!