The first Metaverse fight in history features Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on Max Holloway

The once-proposed UFC 223 main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Max Holloway, will happen in the Metaverse this Saturday.

Back in April 2018, UFC fans were treated to one of the most chaotic fight weeks in the promotion’s history. Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, only for a bizarre injury to force “El Cucuy” out of the contest. Then, Max Holloway stepped in to take the UFC lightweight title bout on short notice, but he wasn’t given clearance to compete by doctors.

Al Iaquinta eventually stepped up at the eleventh hour on a week that also saw Conor McGregor and his team attack a bus full of fighters.

Alas, while we may not have been able to see Khabib vs Holloway back then, we will get to this weekend – as part of the Metaverse.

The UFC 223 main event that never was is happening Saturday in the Metaverse. https://t.co/70fAzmwMB6 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2022

The listed description for the event, which will also feature Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev, goes as follows.

“February 12 – save the date! We are partnering with Twitch to share this exciting moment with everyone. Feel the thrill of the fight, followed by the NFT Airdrop! Don’t miss your chance to become a Legionfarm NFT owner and get backstage access to our Metaverse. Chat and play with celebrities in VR boxing games!”

“To gain access to Legionfarm Metaverse and hang out with celebrities, pro players, and LF creators, you need to own or buy at least one LF NFT”

With technology continuing to develop, something tells us this won’t be the last time we see a Metaverse fight – especially if this one lives up to the hype.

Will you be tuning in to see Khabib Nurmagomedov battle Max Holloway in the Metaverse? Who would’ve won their UFC 223 collision if it had actually gone ahead? Let us know your thoughts on this odd concept down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!