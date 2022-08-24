Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites.

With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.

'Bookmakers ruin entire families – they are worse than alcohol' @TeamKhabib on why Eagle FC will never be sponsored by betting sites pic.twitter.com/ibUWJ3BEjQ — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) August 24, 2022

“We have plenty of good sponsors that we work with and put on events. We don’t need bookmakers. I believe that gambling is more dangerous than alcohol. I think it’s worse to advertise gambling more than alcohol,” Nurmagomedov said in a video posted by Eagle FC. “Bookmakers ruin entire families, you know that yourselves. How many young guys go on their sites, stay on them, and become addicted? Whole families get ruined because of it. You know well how strong of an addiction gambling is. It’s the same as a drug addiction. It would be the same if I were to advertise drugs here. Gambling and drug addiction are on the same level for me.”

When asked if Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eagle FC were missing out on the pay that gambling sponsors bring, he wasn’t too worried. He also doesn’t want that attention on Eagle FC, rather, he wants the focus to be on the sport of MMA and fighting.

“They pay big money. There are promotions that take their money, the bookmaker becomes their main sponsor and they don’t need any more,” Nurmagomeov continued. “We’re not moving in that direction. We pay attention to the type of product we give our audience. The only thing we promote is sport. I don’t want the people that watch us and see alcohol or bookmakers ads. It’s very important to me. I don’t want people to discover a bookmaker from watching Eagle FC then go to their site and develop an addiction. That’s very important.”

At this time, it’s uncertain when Eagle FC will hold its next event in the United States but they continue to put on events in Europe.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites?

