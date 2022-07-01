Khabib Nurmagomedov disagrees with Ali Abdelaziz’s comments about Israel Adesanya: “Don’t try to take his greatness”

Khabib Nurmagomedov disagrees with Ali Abdelaziz’s comments about Israel Adesanya.

It was MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who claimed that Israel Adesanya wouldn’t last more than three rounds against Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz also said ‘The Eagle’ is capable of beating heavyweights, light heavyweights, welterweights and lightweights.

Abdelaziz told ‘Sherdog‘:

“Khabib now weighs 200 pounds. If Khabib comes tomorrow and cuts to 185, he would stop Israel Adesanya in three rounds. I see it. He beats heavyweights, light heavyweights, welterweights, lightweights – he’s unstoppable now. He’s like a tractor trailer.”

Continuing Khabib’s manager said:

“But styles – if Khabib wants to come back and talks with Dana White and says, ‘Let me fight at middleweight,’ he will finish Israel in three rounds because the style of fights. Israel can’t stop his wrestling. He can’t stop his grappling. But striking, of course, Israel is the best striker on this planet.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has since dismissed those claims made by his manager.

When asked by ‘Mainevent’ backstage following his Hall of Fame induction, Khabib has this to say about the claims his manager made that he could beat Adesanya:

“No, because I’m not going to fight in 185, I’m not going to fight with him (Adesanya). It’s like… Right now this is his time you know. (Don’t) try to take his like greatness… But going to fight and talk about ‘Oh I can smash him.’ I didn’t say this, people talk about this, I don’t agree with this.”

It was on March 18, 2021 that UFC President, Dana White, confirmed on his Instagram that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had officially retired.

Nurmagomedov insists after making a promise to his mother that his fighting career is finished.

When asked about his prediction for Adesanya (22-1 MMA) vs Cannonier (15-5 MMA) this Saturday night at UFC 276, Khabib has this to say:

“I must say it’s gonna be very close fight in middleweight division. Adesanya vs. Cannonier. But I think like Adesanya little bit step away, one foot away from Cannonier in class. If we’re talking about class.”

So there you have it, Khabib has dismissed any claims that he’s going to fight Adesanya and is predicting ‘The Last Stylebender’ will retain his title at UFC 276.

Do you agree with Khabib or are you on Team Cannonier?

