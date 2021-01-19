Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Max Holloway has the chance to become “the best fighter of all time”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has showered Max Holloway with praise following the Hawaiian’s record setting victory over Calvin Kattar.

Holloway and Kattar collided in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 7 event in a bout which proved to be a very one sided contest.

Max Holloway battered Calvin Kattar with a plethora of significant strikes on route to one of the most lopsided judges decisions in UFC history.

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov clearly tuned in to watch Saturday’s event, and like many, was blown away by Holloway’s performance.

“I think about Max, he is already one of the best who has competed in MMA. He is one of the best and is probably the best Featherweight of all time. I think it was his best performance,” said Khabib in an interview with Full Reptile (via MMAMania).

Khabib Nurmagomedov then suggested that he believes Max Holloway has the chance to become the “best fighter of all time”.

“When we look at Max, he is not old but he has a lot of fights in UFC. I think his prime time is coming, it’s not come yet. Maybe this year or maybe next year is going to be his prime time. It was not when he was champion, his time is going to come I he keeps focused doing everything he has to do,” he added before saying that if Holloway keeps on the pace he is going he has the chance to become the greatest fighter of all time.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“I really like Max, we were supposed to fight in 2018. I think his time is going to come and end of the year, maybe next year. It was his best performance; he is more of a great fighter today than he was a couple of days ago,” he added. “This was his best performance, but in future, in a couple of years he has the chance to show and become maybe the best fighter of all time.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ has flirted with the idea of a comeback for one final fight, but won’t make that decision until after this weekend’s UFC 257 event.