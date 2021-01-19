Meng Bo: ‘I can definitely defeat Weili Zhang again’

Weili Zhang only has one loss on her MMA record. And that belongs to the UFC champ’s fellow Chinese standout, ONE Championship’s Meng Bo.

On Nov. 9, 2013, Bo and Zhang met on the Chinese regional scene for each of their first clashes in MMA. However, despite their professional records both reading that bout as their first career contests, Bo has since revealed that the fight was actually an amateur fight with only two rounds — as can be seen below.

Nearly eight years later and Zhang has won 21 fights in a row and currently stands tall as the best strawweight in the world with UFC gold around her waist. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Bo hasn’t faded into obscurity like several other fighters with early wins over future legends or champions.

16-5 in her career and riding high off of a stellar four-fight winning streak, Bo has solidified herself as one of the world’s best 115-pound prospects and a top player in ONE’s atomweight division.

“No doubt I’m still confident that I can definitely defeat her again,” Bo told MMA Mania regarding a fantasy rematch with Zhang. “I’ve been improving my skills day by day. We are both stand-up fighters, so I think we’d showcase our stand-up fighting skills to entertain our fans. Though I beat her in that fight, I also learned a lot from her. We both changed a lot since then and improved our skills as well.”

Fresh off of a 2020 knockout of the year candidate over Priscilla Gaol, Bo is set to return this Friday, Jan. 22, at ONE: Unbreakable against Samara Santos.

As for the UFC champion in Zhang, she continues to remain sidelined awaiting her next challenger. Expected to be former champion Rose Namajunas, Zhang hasn’t fought since March when she and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on one of the greatest fights of all time.