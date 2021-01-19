UFC Fight Island 8 Weigh-In Results: Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny both make weight

Main event stars Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny have both made weight for their UFC Fight Island 8 showdown on Wednesday night.

Both men are currently riding three-fight win streaks in the welterweight division with the belief being that a win here for either could take them to within one or two more victories of a shot at the Welterweight Championship.

Chiesa will step into the UFC Fight Island 8 main event with wins over former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit, The Ultimate Fighter season one winner Diego Sanchez, and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos behind him. Magny, on the other hand, is riding victories over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

As reported by MMA Junkie, both Magny and Chiesa made weight for UFC Fight Island 8, as did all other fighters slated to compete on the card. See the complete weigh-in results for the event below!

UFC Fight Island 8 main card | 12:00pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Vinicius Moreira (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (206)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (126)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

The Prelims | 9:00am ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

Gaetano Pirrello (136) vs. Ricky Simon (136)

Zarrukh Adashev (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)

Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)

Francisco Figueredo (126) vs. Jerome Rivera (126)

Mike Davis (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Sergey Morozov (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Manon Fiorot (126) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.5)

As you can see UFC Fight Island 8 goes down at a fairly unusual time, kicking of at 9:00am ET on Wednesday. Will you be tuning in for this weekday fight night from Abu Dhabi? Let us know your plans in the comments section down below.