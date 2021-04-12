Kevin Lee wants to replace Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor on July 10: “I can be ready”

Kevin Lee is hoping Conor McGregor is serious that he won’t be fighting Dustin Poirier on July 10.

After Poirier took to social media to say the Irishman never donated the $500k to his charity as he promised, McGregor responded with his reasoning. Conor said that he needed to know where the money would be going, and after a couple more tweets from Poirier, “Notorious” said he will no longer be fighting Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

Although many weren’t sure if McGregor was serious, Kevin Lee sure hopes he was, as he threw his name in the hat as a possible replacement opponent.

I can be ready by July 10th — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

“I can be ready by July 10th,” Lee tweeted.

Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

“Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10,” Lee also added.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Kevin Lee threw his name in the hat for a couple of reasons. First off, fighting McGregor is a massive fight for anyone and a big payday as well. Lee, however, has been vocal for years about his desire to face the Irishman as he is confident he would get his hand raised which would set him up for another big fight.

Although Lee is interested in the fight, as of right now, there is no confirmation that McGregor has indeed backed out of the Poirier trilogy. It should be noted the fight was never official, but contracts were sent out with both men signing them.

Kevin Lee has not fought since March of 2020 when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira. After the fight, he said he needed some time off and ended up tearing both of his knees and has been recovering after surgery. Before the loss to Oliveira, Lee scored a highlight-reel head kick KO over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244.

Would you be interested in seeing Kevin Lee vs. Conor McGregor?