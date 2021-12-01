Kevin Lee released by UFC officials, Eagle FC ready to provide a new home

Kevin Lee has been released by the UFC following a seven-year run with the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization.

The former UFC interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (18-7 MMA), was let go after suffering setbacks in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

MMA Junkie confirmed the news of Kevin Lee’s release on Tuesday with his manager Marquel Martin.

“The UFC’s decision to release Kevin is disappointing and unfortunate,” Martin wrote in a statement. “Kevin is young, talented and has fought some of the toughest guys on the UFC’s roster. I think the UFC made the wrong decision in releasing him, but we all believe there are brighter days ahead in Kevin’s career.”

Kevin Lee last competed back in August where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. That setback was preceded by a submission defeat to reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

During his 18-fight UFC career ‘The MoTown Phenom’ scored wins over notables such as Jake Matthews, Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza and Gregor Gillespie.

Shortly following news of his release from the UFC, Eagle FC CEO Rizvan Magomedov told Damon Martin that his promotion was interested in providing Kevin Lee a new home.

“Eagle FC is ready to give Kevin Lee a new home.” – Magomedov said.

Eagle FC is of course owned by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was previously courted by ‘The MoTown Phenom’ for a fight under the UFC banner.

