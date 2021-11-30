Jose Aldo open to fighting TJ Dillashaw next: “It’s a great fight for both of us”

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is open to fighting TJ Dillashaw next, saying that “it’s a great fight for both of us.”

Aldo takes on Rob Font this Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. The fight could potentially earn the winner a title shot at the UFC bantamweight belt sometime in 2022, but the timing might be an issue. The problem is, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is currently injured, and when he does come back, he needs to unify his belt against interim champ Petr Yan first. In the meantime, former champion TJ Dillashaw is also out there and also hoping to get a title shot sometime in 2022. It is a complicated situation right now, but Aldo isn’t sweating it as he is open to taking another fight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Aldo suggested that if he beats Font at UFC Vegas 44 this weekend, he could potentially fight Dillashaw in 2022 in what would be a No. 1 contender fight. Aldo went so far as to suggest that the two be matched up on the Sterling-Yan card.

“It might happen. The fact Sterling is injured and we don’t know when he’s coming back, that (Dillashaw fight) could indeed happen in the future. Dillashaw and I, I don’t know if right now or in the near future, we want this fight. It’s a great fight for both of us, the UFC and the fans, so we’d all agree. I don’t know if it could be on the same card (of Sterling-Yan). If it is, I’ll be ready. My history is rich, so is his, and we need to make this fight,” Aldo said.

Do you want to see Jose Aldo fight TJ Dillashaw next if he beats Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44, and do you think he can win another UFC title at his age?