Kevin Lee reacts after comeback fight against Sean Brady announced for UFC 264: “Making a run for my title July 10th”

UFC fan-favorite Kevin Lee reacted after his comeback fight against Sean Brady in the welterweight division was announced for UFC 264.

Lee hasn’t fought since March 2020, when he was submitted by current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia. For the past year, he has been out of action while healing up injuries, but he’s now ready to return to the Octagon this summer. Overall, Lee has lost three of his last four fights and he needs to get back in the win column, but the UFC matchmakers have done him no favors by matching him up with a very tough opponent in Brady in what should be an exciting fight that is set for UFC 264.

Taking to his social media after his comeback fight against Brady was announced, Lee reacted to the fight announcement, saying it’s the first fight on his path to the title.

Vacation time is over, I’m healed to 110%. Training camp starts tomorrow. Making a run for my title July 10th

Lee has fought once in the UFC as a welterweight and he lost via submission to Rafael dos Anjos in May 2019. Following that loss, Lee moved back down to 155lbs and he viciously knocked out Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 to re-emerge as a lightweight contender. However, after losing to Oliveira and missing a year of action, Lee is now ready to fight as a welterweight once again, and hopefully this time around, he has a lot more success.

Lee vs. Brady is an important fight at 170lbs, as both fighters are talented fan-favorites who are both 28 years old. Brady has turned heads with his performances at welterweight but there is no question Lee is the best opponent he’s had to this point of his MMA career.

