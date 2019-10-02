Kevin Lee bashes BMF title, Jorge Masvidal fires back

Kevin Lee is not impressed by the newly conceived BMF title, which will be on the line when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz collide in the UFC 244 main event.

Lee bashed this newly conceived, one-off title in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“It was a lot of factors,” Lee said when asked about his decision to move from welterweight to lightweight. “Lightweight was starting to get a lot more momentum going, especially after the way Khabib (Nurmagomedov) beat Dustin (Poirier) the way that he did, and there’s so many moving parts.

“Welterweight has kind of gotten a little stagnant,” he added, taking a shot at Masvidal and Diaz. “They’re doing this new title now that Masvidal and Diaz are fighting for. It’s kind of a little boys title.”

It did not take long for Jorge Masvidal to catch wind of this comment from Kevin Lee, and he’s expectedly not impressed. While he claims he generally prefers to ignore his haters, he simply couldn’t let Lee’s comment go unanswered.

I don’t usually address my haters but for this IG influencer who couldn’t cut it SHUT THE F**K UP. Don’t like it? Come see me #fruitloops https://t.co/UfAYyxXwj3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 2, 2019

“I don’t usually address my haters but for this IG influencer who couldn’t cut it SHUT THE F**K UP. Don’t like it? Come see me #fruitloops” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Kevin Lee will also return to action at UFC 244. “The Motown Phenom” will meet Gregor Gillespie on the card.

