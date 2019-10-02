Michael Bisping: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III is in rear-view mirror

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes the ship has sailed on a third bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Jones and Cormier have had an intense rivalry that turned personal over the years. Jones is officially 1-0, 1 NC over Cormier. He would’ve been 2-0 with a knockout victory, but he was popped for turinabol use after his rematch with Cormier.

Many believe any hope for a third bout was dashed when Cormier was stopped by Stipe Miocic in their rematch at UFC 241. Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping shared in that belief.

“Even if ‘DC’ wins he’s still down 2-1. There’s no upside to it obviously. It’s like you said [to co-host Luis Gomez], you brought it up a while ago when I was gonna fight Rashad Evans for my last fight. You don’t want it to be surrounded by all that negative drama. Which it would be, ‘DC’ and Jones can’t stand one another. ‘DC’ and Stipe, they respect one another. And the whole ‘DC,’ Jones thing it’s in the rear-view mirror now. It’s past, it’s gone. Let it go, focus on Stipe. The heavyweight belt is far more prestigious in the whole of combat sports. In boxing, MMA, whatever being the heavyweight champ I mean that’s a big deal, it always has been. So yeah I mean that’s great, can’t wait to see it.”

Cormier told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that a third bout with Miocic will be the last fight of his professional mixed martial arts career. UFC President Dana White has expressed interest in booking the trilogy bout once Miocic is fully healed.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/2/2019.