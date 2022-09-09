Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference

Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference.

Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.

After a lengthy delay, it was UFC President Dana White who took the stage to let everyone know that the press conference had been canceled due to safety reasons.

“Yeah, this ain’t gonna happen, I apologize, everybody, I am in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of the company. Trust me when I tell you, this was the right decision not to do this press conference right now. (Crowd boos) I hear ya, I’m with ya but for everybody’s safety this is the right decision, alright, I apologize. Thanks for coming,” White said to the fight fans in attendance.

The UFC President later revealed that it was welterweight fighters Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev who were involved in an altercation backstage.

Holland took to Twitter shortly following the incident and issued the following statement:

Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim. I don’t know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro. https://t.co/Hiwwm40fg7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Both Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev are set to compete on Saturday’s UFC 279 main card pay-per-view. ‘Trailblazer’ meets Daniel Rodriguez, while ‘Borz’ takes on Nate Diaz in the event headliner.

What was your reaction to the UFC 279 press conference being called off? Would you like to see a future fight between Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!