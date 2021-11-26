Patricky Pitbull points out next challengers for Bellator lightweight title

Newly-crowned Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull pointed out the next challengers for his Bellator lightweight title.

Pitbull recently won Bellator’s vacant 155lbs title when he knocked out Peter Queally. The belt was recently vacated by his brother Patricio Pitbull, who let go of his lightweight belt in order to focus on his rematch with AJ McKee for the featherweight crown.

Now that Pitbull has won back the belt his brother once owned, he is now looking ahead to the next challenges that lay ahead of him at 155lbs. Speaking to AG Fight, Pitbull laid out the potential next opponents who he will be fighting for Bellator’s lightweight crown.

“There’s Brent Primus and Sidney Outlaw, who are two strong guys. There are these two and Primus is the name to enter as the first option on the menu. He beat Ben Henderson, talked a little nonsense, so the media is on top. He had a chance to fight me twice, but he ran. Now that I have a belt, you’ll want to face me. Now he has created the courage to come fight with me,” Pitbull said.

Now that Pitbull is the Bellator lightweight champion after all these years, he of course will not want to give up his gold title anytime soon, so expect him to be highly motivated and prepared for whoever Bellator matches him up against. As Pitbull suggested, the former champ Brent Primus makes sense, but so does the underrated Outlaw. Either way, look for Pitbull to be matched up against another top-ranked contender as he looks to make his first official defense of the Bellator lightweight championship.

Who do you want to see Patricky Pitbull defend the Bellator lightweight title against, and do you think he will have a long reign as the Bellator lightweight champion?