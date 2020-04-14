Kelvin Gastelum names three potential opponents for next fight

Kelvin Gastelum is currently riding back-to-back losses in the UFC middleweight division, and is eager to get back on track.

While the entire sports world is paused due to the coronavirus pandemic at present, Gastelum has three opponents in mind for his next fight, any of whom would represent excellent opportunities to bounce back.

One option he finds particularly interesting is Jared Cannonier.

“He’s at that level,” Gastelum told MMA Junkie, speaking of Cannonier. “He’s a dangerous guy, and everybody recognizes how dangerous he is. That would be another big name. If you beat him, you’re right there, too, you know?”

That being said, Gastelum is also interested in fights with Robert Whittaker and Jack Hermansson.

“I don’t know,” he said. “There’s a couple options. I just don’t know who the matchmakers would want me to match up with for the next fight, but I mean, I’m hoping for anybody: Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Jack Hermansson.”

Whatever the case, Gastelum is eager to get back into the cage, and expects to have conversations to that end with his manager Ali Abdelaziz and the UFC quite soon.

“It should be a few weeks before I get those conversations going again with Ali or Dana, and actually, I’m very much looking forward to it,” Gastelum said. “I’m looking forward to training again – just very much looking forward to that process again. This is what I love to do, and part of it is that process: Waking up in the morning, being sore, being tired, but at the same time, you know you’re chasing something incredible, and I can’t wait to be part of that process again.”

Who do you want to see Kelvin Gastelum fight when he returns to the UFC’s Octagon? Let us know in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.