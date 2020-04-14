Justin Gaethje responds to Tony Ferguson’s weigh-in question

Tony Ferguson recently announced that he intends to make weight for his canceled fight with Justin Gaethje this Friday. On Tuesday morning, he asked Gaethje if he intends to do the same.

“You gonna make weight Friday?” Ferguson wrote to Gaethje.

It did not take long for Gaethje to respond to this bizarre query from Ferguson. Suffice it to say that he’s not interested in enduring a short-notice weight cut if it’s not followed by a short-notice fight.

U had quite the head start there buddy. I took it on 20 days ffs. I will not be making weight lol. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 14, 2020

“You had quite the head start there buddy,” Gaethje replied to Ferguson. “I took it on 20 days ffs. I will not be making weight lol.”

Ferguson was originally set to challenge UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. Unfortunately, Nurmagomedov ended up getting stuck in Russia due to the travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

When it became clear that Nurmagomedov would not be able to fight at UFC 249, the UFC called on Gaethje to step in against Ferguson in the card’s new main event. The promotion sweetened the matchup by putting an interim title on the line.

While Ferguson was briefly expected to fight Gaethje at UFC 249, the expectation is that he will once again be matched up with Nurmagomedov once the UFC is able to resume as normal. If that’s the way things shake out, it’s not clear what will come next for Gaethje, although he could find himself matched up with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.