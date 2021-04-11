KC Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill respond to challenge from UFC’s Julian Marquez

Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill responded to the challenge received from UFC’s Julian Marquez.

Marquez defeated Sam Alvey in a violent fashion when he choked his opponent out cold in the second round of their UFC Vegas 23 middleweight bout. The last time we saw Marquez win a fight, he asked Miley Cyrus out on a date after he submitted Maki Pitolo at UFC 258. This time around, Marquez used his post-fight speech as an opportunity to call out the KC Chiefs star trio of Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill, to a game of badminton or pickleball. Marquez, born and raised in Kansas City, is training at Glory MMA in KC under James Krause, and the players all responded to him.

“I am the entertainment you pay to see, but ABC gave it to you for free. So now I have a callout to give out to everyone from KC. See this is the thing, you guys know, I’m the baddest man from Kansas City, the baddest middleweight in Missouri. And this is one thing, it’s my time right now. So Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Tyreek Hill, I challenge you guys to badminton or a pickleball completion. Straight up, if you guys want to see who the pound-for-pound champ is in Kansas City, you’re coming after all. This magnificent beard tops all of what you guys have to bring,” Marquez said.

😂😂😂 need a couple weeks but Im always down for a challenge 💪🏽 https://t.co/OC3L15H1Yj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 10, 2021

We can settle ALL this up at Chicken n Pickle!! LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/KlNUR4NHdK — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 10, 2021

👀 I’m down — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 10, 2021

With the win over Alvey, Marquez improved to a 9-2 professional record in MMA. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” is 3-1 overall in the UFC with wins over Alvey, Pitolo, and Darren Stewart, with his lone UFC defeat coming against Alessio Di Chirico via split decision.

What do you think is next for Julian Marquez after stopping Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23?