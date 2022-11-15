Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”

Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The outcome was a knockout win for Pereira in the fifth round, thus dethroning the middleweight champion Adesanya.

It was actually Pereira’s 3rd victory over the ‘The Last Stylebender’ as the two had previously met during their kickboxing days with Pereira defeating Adesanya both times.

Adesanya, 33, entered the Octagon with 3 wins in a row, against Jarred Cannonier (15-6 MMA), Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) and Marvin Vettori (18-6 MMA).

Pereira, 35, entered the cage having won all of his 3 fights since signing on with the UFC, defeating Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA), Bruno Silva (22-8 MMA) and Andreas Michailidis (13-6 MMA).

Kamaru Usman, 35, (20-2 MMA) weighed in on Adesanya’s title loss this past weekend.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Usman tweeted:

“There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough. This makes success so much sweeter. Champions never stay down. We always find a way to the top. What an amazing weekend with even more amazing people and energies. #blessed#ufc281”

Of course if was Kamaru Usman who was recently defeated and stripped of his belt by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event in August of this year at UFC 278.

Usman and Edwards originally met back in December of 2015 where it was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ winning via unanimous decision. With the series now tied 1 all, the expectation is that the two will meet for a trilogy fight in 2023.

As for what is next for Adesanya – a fourth bout between himself and Pereira inevitably will also happen in the 2023 timeframe.

