Kamaru Usman blasts Jorge Masvidal for bringing BMF belt to presser: “There’s 3 shiny belts here, that’s what’s important, not that piece of s*it”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman blasted Jorge Masvidal for bringing BMF belt to the UFC 261 pre-fight press conference on Friday.

Usman takes on Masvidal in the main event on Saturday’s UFC 261 event. For Usman, it’s a chance to get another win over “Gamebred” after the two first met last summer at UFC 251 on Fight Island, while for Masvidal it’s a chance to get revenge. Almost a year later and they meet again on this weekend’s stacked pay-per-view card, one that features three title fights. In addition to Usman defending his belt against Masvidal, we also have UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defending her belt against Rose Namajunas, and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Jessica Andrade.

At Thusday’s pre-fight press conference, Usman brought his belt, along with Zhang and Shevchenko, but Masvidal also brought his BMF title. Usman wasn’t thrilled that Masvidal brought the BMF title that he won against Nate Diaz two years ago and make it known.

Masvida says the BMF belt is not on the line on Saturday Usman: There's three shiny belts here, that's what's important, not that piece of s*it #UFC261 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 22, 2021

Some fans have asked the UFC to have the BMF title get defended again, but ever since Masvidal won the belt in November 2019, it has not been put back into play yet. This weekend at UFC 261, the undisputed UFC welterweight title is what’s on the line. Masvidal has the BMF belt, but the belt that he and all the other welterweight contenders want is the undisputed welterweight belt that Usman currently owns. It will be interesting to see what happens on Saturday night and if Masvidal has what it takes to win the title.

