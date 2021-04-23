Colby Covington reacts to news that he will fight the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman 2

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington reacted to the news that he will fight the winner of Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman 2 next.

Covington has not fought since last September when he defeated Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO to re-emerge as one of the top title contenders at 170lbs. When the UFC booked Usman agianst Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261, many were surprised that Covington didn’t get the title shot first. But UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Covington will be next in line for the belt against the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal 2, and so he will be watching very intently when the title is defended this Saturday at UFC 261.

Speaking to Helen Yee ahead of UFC 261, Covington reacted to the news that White confirmed he will be next in line to fight the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal 2.

“Yeah, Colby Covington incorporated mixed with MMA Masters, it’s never been better. This is Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington 2.0. You’re seeing a new version of myself every single day I step in the gym. I’m getting better ever single day and I haven’t even reached my fulll potential. So Dana White sees that, he knows what’s coming. He knows that I’m the best welteweight on the planet, and we’re going to go settle that in the Octagon soon,” Covington said.

Covington and Usman had a competitive fight at UFC 245 two years ago. It was one of the toughest fights that the champ ever had, though he eventually lost in the fifth round via TKO. White has said it was one of his favorite fights and has often wanted to book the rematch. As for Covington vs. Masvidal if he wins, that would be an incredible fight between two former friends-turned-rivals. Either way, Covington is in a good spot here.

Do you agree with Colby Covington getting the next title shot at 170lbs?