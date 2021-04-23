Oscar De La Hoya apologizes for Triller commentary disaster: “I got a little over carried away”

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has apologized after his commentary during last Saturday’s Triller: Askren vs. Paul event in Atlanta.

De La Hoya joined the Triller commentary booth during Saturday’s pay-per-view and appeared to be under the influence. Oscar’s commentary was actually so outlandish that it began to overshadow the actually boxing matches.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, who made his professional boxing debut at Saturday’s event in Atlanta, was one of many fighters to voice their displeasure with Oscar De La Hoya’s controversial commentary work.

“Regarding the commentary during my fight last night. I could be angry and I could laugh too but addiction is no joke, I know. I sincerely hope that those around Oscar get him the help he needs. He was a great champion & ambassador for boxing. I’d like to think he can be again.” – Mir wrote on social media.

Oscar De La Hoya recently spoke with the ‘DAZN Boxing Show’ where admitted that he got a little carried away last weekend and issued the following apology for his actions (via Boxing News).

“I’ve been in beast mode for about six weeks, right? And I got a little into it. You know, I started having a couple drinks. And then they told me, ‘Why don’t you go and commentate?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man! Okay, okay.’ I got a little over carried away. And I apologize. But it’s all good. It’s all good. I’m back in beast mode. I’m ready to go and I mean, as you know, I’ve been posting pictures and videos of me training. So, I’m gonna continue that. So, it’s on, baby.”

As noted above, Oscar De La Hoya recently released new training footage ahead of his proposed comeback (see that here). Are you excited to see ‘The Golden Boy’ return to the ring? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!