Kamaru Usman blasts Colby Covington over LeBron James, NBA criticisms

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was quick to respond to his former foe Colby Covington’s criticism of NBA star LeBron James.

After Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, was killed by police officers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, several NBA teams, including James’ LA Lakers, have voted to boycott their upcoming games in an act of protest.

The protests by these NBA teams drew the ire of Covington, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter on Wednesday.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

While James is unlikely to respond to this comment from Covington, Usman, the UFC welterweight champion, was more than happy to chime in.

The champ first expressed his support for James, then issued a fiery response to Covington.

I really wish someone would just break your jaw already… ✅ https://t.co/ULJbCFQQUT — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 27, 2020

“It starts now!” Usman wrote in response to James.

Colby Covington challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title in December, 2019. After four competitive rounds, Usman finished Covington by TKO in the fifth and final frame, leaving his rival with a broken jaw.

What do you think of this response from the UFC welterweight champion?