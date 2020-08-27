Henry Cejudo rips Sean O’Malley for stealing his pose: “O’Malley should be sponsored by Viagra since all he does is go limp”

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has taken another shot at rising prospect “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Cejudo, who retired from competition back in May, has had plenty of trash talk for O’Malley over the last few weeks. Even when O’Malley suffered a TKO loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 earlier this month, the former champion did not dial back his verbal warfare.

Cejudo took his latest shot at O’Malley on Twitter, accusing the rising star of stealing his “pose.”

He also suggested a new sponsorship deal for O’Malley…

Stop trying to take my pose you Dirty q-tip!

O’Mally should be sponsored by viagra since all he does is go limp @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/DLp1pg7vyG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 27, 2020

While many fans were likely unaware that Cejudo has a trademark “pose,” he does seem to strike the position in question pretty regularly.

As aforementioned, this is far from the first time Cejudo has targeted O’Malley.

The former champion has had plenty to say about the young prospect of late.

@SugaSeanMMA you’ll never get close to my belt but you will always be the champ at rolling blunts and ankles @danawhite #bendtheknee — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2020

I fought DJ and Marlon with no legs! This two pump chump broke his nail and can’t compete. #levels https://t.co/bca2cYooBA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2020

What do you think of this latest jab from Henry Cejudo?