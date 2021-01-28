Justin Gaethje says he has to get his “revenge” against Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje is hoping to rematch Dustin Poirier in the very near future.

In April of 2018, Gaethje and Poirier headlined a Fox card in what many thought could be a Fight of the Year contender. Ultimately, it did not disappoint as both men had moments in the fight but Gaethje seemed to tire out and was TKO’d in the fourth round.

Since the fight, both men became interim lightweight champions and both lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in the unification bout. But, with the Dagestani native cementing his retirement, and Poirier likely to fight for the belt next, Gaethje wants that fight to get his revenge.

“It was an awesome weekend for us lightweights. It really shook up the division and it will really make the UFC matchmakers come together and come up with some ideas. There are a lot of options,” Gaethje said to ESPN. “I saw they moved Dustin ahead of me in the rankings, deservedly so. He is one, I’m two, Charles (Oliveira) is three, (Michael) Chandler is four. No matter what, I got to get my revenge with Poirier. I’m going to make it there no matter how I gotta get there.”

Although Justin Gaethje is ranked second, it is likely he will need another win before fighting Dustin Poirier for a vacant title. He is coming off a loss, and the UFC could make Poirier vs. Michael Chandler or Charles Oliveira and have Gaethje face whoever is left out of that.

Regardless, a rematch between Gaethje and Poirier would be a phenomenal fight and one many fans would look forward to.

Gaethje, as mentioned, is coming off the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before that, he had the fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson after knocking out Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick in the first round.

Who do you think would win if Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier rematch?