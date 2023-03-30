Justin Gaethje reveals the opponent that him “scared walking into a fight”

Justin Gaethje is known as the most violent fighter in the UFC but he admits he was scared to face one opponent.

Back in the main event of UFC Philadelphia on March 30, 2019, Gaethje was headlining the card against Edson Barboza. On paper, it was supposed to be a fan-friendly fight between two action fighters and Gaethje admitted he was scared going into the scrap.

One of the few times I’ve been scared walking into a fight was against Barboza. Watching him body people was definitely in the back of my mind. https://t.co/UmmvJxR2AY — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 30, 2023

Although Gaethje was scared of Barboza he made quick work of the Brazilian as he scored a first-round KO win. ‘The Highlight’ landed a vicious right hand as Barboza was circling away which put him away. The victory for Gaethje extended his win streak to two and earned him a main event scrap against Donald Cerrone a few months later which he also won by first-round knockout.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise to see Justin Gaethje admit he was scared of Edson Barboza. The Brazilian was known for his highlight-reel knockouts with kicks and just before the fight against Gaethje, he beat down Dan Hooker and won by third-round TKO. He also had vicious leg kicks which have helped him win fights.

Justin Gaethje (24-4) is coming off a decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 to return to the win column. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title after beating Michael Chandler by decision. The win over Chandler also got him back in the win column after losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt.

Gaethje is the former UFC interim lightweight champ and holds notable wins over Tony Ferguson, James Vick, and Michael Johnson. In his career, he also fought Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez who were both known to be violent fighters.

