Justin Gaethje pays off lunch debts for students at 2 different schools

The world of MMA has seen top fighters use their success to help others. Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is helping students by paying off their lunch debts at two Denver schools.

Sharing is caring, as “The Highlight” inked a cheque last week to pay for $1,538 worth of lunch debts accrued at West Early College High School and Middle School.

“It was just kind of a speechless moment,” said Ana Mendoza, the principal of West Early College during an interview with 9 News . “It was just very emotional for me to know that our families don’t have to worry.” Gaethje originates from Phoenix but currently resides in Colorado where he trains with Trevor Wittman. He made the connection with West Early College due to a friend who teaches at the institution. This inspired his act of kindness which Mendoza found very humbling. According to the principal, Gaethje’s charitable giving has relieved the debt of at least 25 students. She believes the lightweight prospect had pure intentions, as he didn’t pose or ask for attention after giving the donation: “Super humble guy,” Mendoza said. “Super humble. But a big angel. A big, tough-looking angel.” Whilst The Highlight didn’t post the contribution to social media, the school acknowledged his donation by posting it on their Facebook page: West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje who is… Posted by West Early College on Thursday, December 12, 2019 “West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys. Today he wrote a check for $1,538.00 to pay off all student lunch debt for the semester. We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you 🧡🖤!!”

Gaethje is coming off three consecutive victories. He last fought and defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in September 2019. The first-round finisher was hoping for a lightweight fight against former two-division champion, Conor McGregor. However, his efforts were futile as it was recently announced that “The Notorious” will be facing Cowboy, in January 2020.

By the looks of things, Gaethje is due for some good karma and hopefully that will transpire in his next fight matchup.

