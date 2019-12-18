Max Holloway praises new UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway has had nothing but good things to say about the new UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The two men played an incredible chess match against one another inside the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 245, with Volkanovski being the man who did enough to get his hand raised. At the time it seemed as if Holloway was a bit conflicted about the decision from the judges, but upon reflection, he’s happy to just give praise where it’s due to Australia’s second UFC champ.

Holloway took to Instagram in order to praise Volkanovski as fans continue to speculate over what could be next for both men.

“He was willing to fight for an interim belt. If he couldn’t fight me he was willing to fight anybody even fighters ranked below him. When you’re a champ everybody is below you so Alex was carrying the weight of that belt before Dana wrapped it around his waist. Happy for Alex and Emma and their daughters, and Australia. Same ocean, different waves. See you in the lineup again”. – Max Holloway on Instagram.

The big calls from the masses have been for Holloway to get an immediate rematch, but others don’t really see it that way. Others feel as if there are too many other challengers waiting in the wings for their chance to have a shot at Volkanovski. If he beats Frankie Edgar, The Korean Zombie is being pinpointed as someone that could be at the front of the queue alongside Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez.

Whatever the case may be it certainly doesn’t feel like this is going to be the last time these two men square off inside the cage. Holloway is too resilient not to come back even better and stronger than he was before, and the same can be said for the champion.

