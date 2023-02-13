Justin Gaethje explains why it makes “perfect sense” that Conor McGregor chose to fight Michael Chandler next: “That man only fights people I beat”

Justin Gaethje is explaining why it makes ‘perfect sense’ that Conor McGregor chose to fight Michael Chandler next.

It was announced earlier this month that the 31st season of the Ultimate Fighter will feature former UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor and the No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. TUF 31 will premiere on Tuesday May 30th thru to August 15th on ESPN/ESPN+. Following the series, the two coaches will themselves battle it out in the Octagon, with a date and place yet to be determined.

Although many fans are excited about the return of McGregor, Gaethje, speaking with ‘the Schmo’ gave his thoughts on the Irishman fighting Chandler (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It makes perfect sense. That man only fights people I beat. So, what else?”

It is true that Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by unanimous decision back in November of 2021 at UFC 268.

When Gaethje was asked who he thought might take home the win in the Chandler vs McGregor (22-6 MMA) fight, he responded:

“I don’t f**king care.”

Gaethje and McGregor have yet to meet in the Octagon, although ‘The Highlight’ has called out the Irishman in the past.

Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje (23-4 MMA) is currently focused on his upcoming lightweight battle with Rafael ‘Ataman’ Fiziev (12-1 MMA) at UFC 286 which takes place on Saturday, March 18th at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The 34-year-old Gaethje wants to get back in the win column after his loss to Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in May of last year at UFC 274.

Fiziev has won six in a row coming into his fight with Gaethje , the latest win coming by KO against Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA) in July of last year.

What do you think of Gaethjes’ comments regarding ‘Notorious’ fighting ‘Iron’?

