Alexander Volkanovski discloses his mid-fight trash talk towards Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Alexander Volkanovski discloses what he said to Islam Makhachev during their UFC 284 lightweight title fight.

In the UFC 284 main event, Volkanovski took part in a fight-of-the-year contender with lightweight standout Makhachev. He entered the bout a sizable underdog, but the performance from the Aussie would suggest otherwise. Volkanovski went toe-to-toe for five hard rounds with the champion, eventually dropping a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

In the lead-up to the fight, Volkanovski was entirely written off, given Makhachev’s highly respected grappling credentials. However, the featherweight champion comfortably held his own when the fight hit the mat.

Volkanovski didn’t forget about Makhachev diminishing his skillset before the bout and decided to remind him during the 25-minute affair.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he said to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

“It’s getting in his head,” Volkanovski said at the UFC 284 post-fight press conference. “Even when he had me, I’m going, ‘You’re not that strong.’ I was saying stuff like that, and he was going, ‘You’re just hanging on,’ and I would go, ‘You said 15 seconds, you’re going to drag me to deep waters.’ That type of stuff, I remember that stuff as I go he was hanging on for dear life. So it’s just stuff [like that].

“Not being disrespectful, he’s still in a good position, so it’s up to me to get out of there, but I’m going to get in his head and just kept punching him in the head.”

Despite being taken down on several occasions by Makhachev, Volkanovski never felt in real trouble. Therefore, he felt it was a good opportunity to let the champion know.

“I guess a body lock is a dominant position, so the ref just kind of leaves him there, he was just hanging on and trying to hide his head,” Volkanovski said. “[I was] just letting him know. Just like [telling him], ‘You’re trying to survive’ in certain position, that’s all I was saying.”

Volkanovski addresses the size difference

Before the fight, the narrative that was being voiced was that Volkanovski was too small. However, the 145lbs champion feels the size difference didn’t play a factor on the night.

“There was positions where I was like he’s not strong,” Volkanovski said. “I even said it in my corner, you’ll probably hear it, I’m going he’s not strong. I’m not being a d***, I wasn’t being disrespectful, it was just like, he’s not strong. Maybe he’s waiting for me to do something so I didn’t capitalize on it straight away, which I should have and I really started realizing that later on. I was like f***, I could have done more.

“It’s just funny. Everyone wanted to push this crazy narrative, I’m going to f****** run with it. Let you think he’s invincible but it just would have been so much of a better story if I won, right?”

Addressing the media post-fight, Volkanovski blames himself, not the judges, for not leaving the RAC Arena with a second belt.

“I’m my hardest critic, I always am,” Volkanovski said. “I f****** blow [opponents out of the water], like I win massive fights and I still remember that one time [he got me]. I remember that one time I didn’t get something. That’s just how I am. I’m very, very harsh on myself and hard on myself.”

Yair Rodriguez attains featherweight interim gold

Yair Rodriguez also captured UFC featherweight interim gold in the co-main event of UFC 284. Rodriguez displayed the best version of himself, submitting Josh Emmett in the second round to earn the next shot at Volkanovski’s featherweight title. That being said, Volkanovski isn’t ready to give up on his dream of simultaneously attaining two UFC world titles.

“You could see that I could definitely win that fight,” Volkanovski said. “I definitely want that fight back. I want that f****** lightweight belt.”

