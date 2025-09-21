Justin Gaethje earned title shot against Ilia Topuria, says veteran UFC personality

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Justin Gaethje UFC walkout

A longtime member of the UFC roster believes Justin Gaethje has earned the right to challenge Ilia Topuria.

Topuria is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. Fight fans have been waiting to see who will be “El Matador’s” first contender at 155 pounds after he starched Charles Oliveira in their late June clash.

Gaethje has been pounding the table for another chance to capture an undisputed UFC title. He’s even mulled over the possibility of walking away from pro MMA competition if he doesn’t get his wish.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Michael Chiesa explained why he thinks Gaethje is deserving of a showdown with Topuria.

“He took a huge chance when he fought Max. Whether (the UFC) promised him something or not, I don’t know that. Nobody knows the truth except for Justin. But you know what? Just give the guy the fight. He earned it. He has earned it in blood. He has earned it through his efforts, through all he has given us and left us. He has given us things he will never get back through the course of him having this goal of entertaining us fans. So just give him the fight. It’s a win-win scenario. The Paddy fight’s always going to be there because those guys have youth on their side. Justin Gaethje doesn’t have youth on his side. For Arman (Tsarukyan), unfortunately he’s got to win one more.”

Gaethje and fellow lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett were spectators during Topuria’s lightweight title victory over Oliveira at UFC 317. Pimblett even got inside the Octagon after the fight and was shoved by Topuria following a war of words.

While some initially thought UFC was trying to build hype towards Topuria vs. Pimblett, Dana White told reporters that he did not want the staredown to happen.

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on the UFC lightweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje Michael Chiesa UFC

