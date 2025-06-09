Justin Gaethje considering retirement if UFC doesn’t meet his demand

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Justin Gaethje might walk away from pro MMA competition if the UFC doesn’t grant his request.

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje finds himself on the outside looking in as far as the next UFC lightweight title fight is concerned. Ilia Topuria relinquished the UFC Featherweight Championship, and he will receive a shot at the vacant 155-pound gold against Charles Oliveira on June 28. Despite the fact that Oliveira has a submission win over Gaethje, “The Highlight” feels slighted.

The current situation could lead to Gaethje hanging up his gloves.

Will Justin Gaethje Retire Abruptly?

Submission Radio got a chance to speak to Justin Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. During the interview, Abdelaziz revealed a conversation he had with his fighter during UFC 316 in Newark. Gaethje is demanding the next UFC lightweight title shot.

“Justin Gaethje fights the winner,” Abdelaziz said. “He won three of his last four, he saved the UFC two times. They needed him and he’s there. The guy did so much for the sport, and if anyone says he doesn’t deserve it, he said, ‘[if] I’m not going to fight for the title I’m just going to hang up my gloves.'”

Gaethje figures to be a top candidate to fight the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, but Abdelaziz doesn’t think his fighter feels appreciated.

“I was with him at the fight,” Abdelaziz said. “He said, ‘I’m not going to get a title shot. I feel disrespected. I love being a UFC fighter, I love the UFC, but I feel like the UFC has to love me back.’ He doesn’t feel the love right now, but you know, at the end of the day, I think this guy they love him. I think they’ll give him what he wanted.”

Gaethje has long had a solid relationship with the UFC, so one would imagine that cooler heads will prevail.

