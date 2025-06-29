Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO’s Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Tonight’s UFC 317 event was headlined by a fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title.

Topuria (17-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308 this past October (see that here). Shortly following that first career featherweight title defense, ‘El Matador’ announced that he would be vacating the 145lbs strap in order to move up to the promotion‘s lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (35-11 MMA) had most previously competed this past November at UFC 309, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler. The former lightweight champion had gone 3-2 over his previous five fights overall.

Tonight’s UFC 317 main event proved to be a coming out party for Ilia Topuria. The former featherweight champion took no time getting to work against Charles Oliveira. After busting open ‘Do Bronx’ with some early combinations, ‘El Matador’ promptly put Oliveira to sleep with a beautiful 1-2 combination. Topuria followed up with some hammer fists that were definitely not needed, but it was one of the most impressive performances in recent memory. Following the win, Ilia called out his longtime rival Paddy Pimblett.

Official UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira via KO (punches) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Topuria vs. Oliveira’ below:

This a good fight tonite nobody else is doing shit in the fight game … — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 28, 2025

Ahhhh maaaan here we go we been waiting for this fight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ufc317 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 29, 2025

Both of these guys are animals! Let’s f’n go!!! #JustScrap — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 29, 2025

I fight-like nerves for this one! Chills!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 29, 2025

Ilia claps while Charles gets introduced. #UFC317 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 29, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Ilia Topuria defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317:

This path to greatness is bigger than Connor McGregor. #UFC317 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 29, 2025

Topuria is different ! What a legend. — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 29, 2025

@Topuriailia well done brother! This man is a special fighter #ufc317 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) June 29, 2025

Illa is the best fighter in ufc history fuck 😤😤😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 29, 2025

Ilia Topuria is the UFC’s biggest superstar in the world right now #UFC317 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2025

Wow Topuria is different 👀👀 #UFC317 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 29, 2025

Who would you like to see Topuria fight next following his KO victory over Oliveira this evening in Las Vegas?