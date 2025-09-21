Israel Adesanya isn’t ready to walk away from UFC just yet, says longtime coach

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Israel Adesanya UFC

Israel Adesanya won’t be hanging up his gloves imminently.

Adesanya has earned his share of accomplishments throughout his fighting career. The former Glory Kickboxing star made a seamless transition to MMA, and he captured the UFC Middleweight Championship twice. While Adesanya enjoyed his time ruling the roost at 185 pounds, he now finds himself in unfamiliar territory with three straight losses.

“The Last Stylebender” hasn’t been able to secure a win since April 2023 when he knocked out Alex Pereira to regain the UFC middleweight title. He went on to lose the 185-pound gold to Sean Strickland in a massive upset. He was then submitted by Dricus du Plessis before suffering a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

While some have wondered if Adesanya is close to retiring, it appears his team feels he has some juice left in the tank. City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman told Submission Radio that “Izzy” wants back inside the Octagon soon (via MMAFighting).

“Izzy, right now, had, basically, the start of the year off [after the Imavov loss], and he has come back into training in the last couple of months,” Bareman told Submission Radio. “He’s training regularly, so he’s training every day, twice a day. And he needs to prepare his mind and body for a potential fight at the end of this year, and so that’s what he’s doing.”

Bareman went on to say that as long as Adesanya can be featured in bouts he’s intrigued by, he will sign on the dotted line.

“As far as opponents, I don’t know,” Bareman said. “Izzy’s got a couple more in him, just give him a fun fight. Give him something exciting. Give him something fun. I haven’t really thought about specific names, [we should] leave it to the fans, I guess.”

How the UFC matchmakers will book Adesanya will be an interesting story to watch in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje UFC walkout

Justin Gaethje earned title shot against Ilia Topuria, says veteran UFC personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Punahele Soriano
UFC 320

"I'm 100% behind Puna [Soriano]" at UFC 320, per Dustin Stoltzfus

Dylan Bowker - September 20, 2025

Puna Soriano is looking to extend his winning streak to three straight in the coming weeks. The last person to beat him in the octagon will be wholeheartedly supporting him in that pursuit. Punahele Soriano takes on Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 320 on October 4th. Dustin Stoltzfus is the fighter in question who last bested Soriano. He addressed Soriano’s looming fight when he appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts. Stoltzfus did this ahead of his own recent clash with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th.

UFC Fight Night 263
Waldo Cortes-Acosta

UFC Fight Night 263: Ante Delija vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta bolsters card

Dylan Bowker - September 20, 2025

A new fight has been announced for UFC Fight Night 263, and it will meaningfully inform the heavyweight hierarchy heading into 2026.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan finishes former UFC lightweight champion at ACBJJ 18 (Video)

Dylan Bowker - September 19, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is staying busy as a competitive martial artist and emphatically stopped a former UFC titleholder earlier today. This took place under the Absolute Championship of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu banner. Tsarukyan finished Benson Henderson in a submission grappling contest.

Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria strongly advised not to pursue boxing match with Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025

Ilia Topuria has been calling for a showdown with boxing great Terence Crawford, but one UFC fighter doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

The Fighting Nerds With Joe Rogan

UFC analyst defends The Fighting Nerds amid recent losing streak

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC walkout
Conor McGregor

Surprising name suggested for Conor McGregor's UFC White House opponent

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025

If Conor McGregor gets his UFC White House wish, could he be sharing the Octagon with an unexpected foe?

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili's coach issues scary warning to his rivals

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has issued a warning to his future opponents.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Raja Jackson is arrested following pro wrestling assault

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has been arrested following his pro wrestling assault incident recently.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ pre-Gustafsson preparation involved heavy drinking session

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has told a wild story about Jon Jones’ preparation for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson.