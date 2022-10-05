Justin Gaethje discusses a potential fight with steroid using Conor McGregor: “He picked ‘Cowboy,’ so whatever”

Justin Gaethje is discussing a potential fight with Conor McGregor, who he believes is currently using steroids.

Gaethje (23-4 MMA) last fought in May of this year at UFC 274 where he was defeated by submission in round 1 by Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA).

‘The Highlight’ is looking to return to the Octagon in the 1st quarter of 2023. Also looking to return to action during that timeframe is Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA).

When asked about the potential of a matchup between himself and the Irishman, Gaethje was very candid.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Justin Gaethje had this to say about getting in the cage with McGregor:

“If everybody would just remember correctly, I fought Cowboy, I beat him and then he (McGregor) fought Cowboy right after that (at UFC 246 in January 2020). I was primed and ready to go. It sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time. I’m looking for fair competition.”

Continuing, Gaethje doubled down on steroid use saying:

“If he’s on steroids, then give me steroids and let’s go, I’m down with that. My health is my biggest factor. I have never taken a performance-enhancing drug, and I do not want to fight people that are taking performance enhancing drugs.”

Commenting on the fact that McGregor hasn’t been drug tested, Gaethje said:

“I don’t even know how it works, I don’t even know how steroids work. I’m sure there’s windows, I’m sure it will (eventually) be fine, I’m sure he can come back and be clean, but the fact that he hasn’t been drug tested tells me he’s taking steroids, whether it’s to heal his leg or not.”

Concluding, Gaethje spoke further about the prospect of the two sharing the Octagon:

“If I break my leg, I’m not taking steroids to heal my leg. He had the chance to fight me, he didn’t fight me. He picked ‘Cowboy,’ so whatever. Who knows? Maybe. I’m sure he’s much more confident now that he can beat me, he certainly didn’t take the fight then because he wasn’t confident, so maybe he’s more confident now and more willing to dance.”

It sounds like Gaethje is open to fighting McGregor as long as he’d be doing it on an even playing field.

It should be noted that McGregor has denied using steroids and says simply that he’s using, ‘Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain.’, in accounting for his bulked up physique.

