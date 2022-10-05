Conor McGregor says he would KO Charles Oliveira in a potential fight: “I’ve KO’d every Brazilian I’ve fought”

Conor McGregor is saying he would KO Charles Oliveira in a potential fight.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has been out of commission since his fight with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264. The 34 year old, no only lost that lightweight bout but also broke his leg in the process. The Irishman has been recuperating, rehabilitating and training ever since. The current speculation is that ‘Notorious’ will make his return to the Octagon in the 1st quarter of 2023.

In the interim, Oliveira, who McGregor says he would KO in a potential fight, will be looking to regain his title towards the end of this month when he meets up with Makhachev.

It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) at UFC 280 on Saturday October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The currently vacant lightweight title will be on the line.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ McGregor advised:

“I’ve KO’d every Brazilian I’ve fought. I’d KO Charles too.”

When the Irishman was asked to predict the result of the upcoming match between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, he said:

“Olly and easily.”

So there you have it, McGregor believes he could KO Oliveira but also believes it will be Oliveira who will take down Makhachev on October 22nd.

Who would you like to see McGregor fight upon his return to the Octagon? Do you agree that the Irishman would have no problem taking ‘do Bronx’ down? Will you be watching Oliveira vs Makhachev at UFC 280?

