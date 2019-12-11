Justin Gaethje calls potential Conor McGregor title shot ‘a crock of s**t’

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje criticized UFC president Dana White for suggesting Conor McGregor could get a title shot rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov if he gets by Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, calling the news a “crock of s***.”

White told BT Sport on Wednesday that if McGregor beats Cerrone at UFC 246 and Nurmagomedov defends his belt against Tony Ferguson at UFC 248 that the promotion could potentially book a rematch between “Notorious” and “The Eagle.”

Gaethje heard the comments and he wasn’t happy about them.

Check out what Gaethje wrote on his Twitter below.

Lol at @danawhite “if Conor gets through Cowboy”… what a crock of shit. https://t.co/R07b0P40o5 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 11, 2019

“Lol at @danawhite “if Conor gets through Cowboy”… what a crock of s***.”

Gaethje is arguably next in line for a lightweight title shot after Ferguson fights Nurmagomedov, so it’s not surprising to hear the frustration about potentially getting passed over for McGregor. Gaethje is currently riding a three-fight win streak with knockout wins over Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. All those wins were at 155lbs.

Although McGregor is a big star and a rematch with Nurmagomedov would be a big-money fight for the UFC, the fact that his fight with Cerrone is at 170lbs made many to believe that instead of chasing a rematch with Nurmagomedov he was gunning for a BMF money fight against Jorge Masvidal. Gaethje thought so too, recently saying that McGregor’s return is good for MMA, especially since he assumed he was chasing after Masvidal at 170lbs next.

Instead, it looks like McGregor will be looking to take on Nurmagomedov once again with a Cerrone win, which would leave Gaethje on the outside looking in. Despite being arguably the most exciting roster on the UFC roster today, Gaethje still hasn’t had the opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight title. With the news that McGregor is likely going to be next in line to fight for the belt, perhaps Gaethje will choose to take another fight in the interim instead of waiting around for potentially a year to get his crack at the belt.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje’s criticisms of Dana White’s comments?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/11/2019.