Dana White: UFC could be ‘looking at’ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor rematch ‘down the line’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, two of the most heated rivals in UFC history, both have fights booked. Nurmagomedov will defend the lightweight title against Tony Ferguson in April of the new year, while McGregor is slated to return to the cage against Donald Cerrone on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to UFC President Dana White, McGregor and Nurmagomedov will likely fight each other again thereafter if they win these upcoming challenges.

White dropped this exciting news during a recent interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport.

Dana White for the first time publicly confirms … Conor vs Cowboy – Jan

Khabib vs TONY – April

Potential Conor vs Khabib rematch

“If Conor can get through Cowboy, and Khabib can get through Tony, then we’d be looking at a rematch between Conor and Khabib down the line,” White said of this much discussed rematch.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov first fought in October of 2018. On that night, Nurmagomedov authored a lopsided defeat of the Irish star, defending the UFC lightweight belt with a fourth-round submission.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has gone on to defend the UFC lightweight title once more, submitting Dustin Poirier in the third round of a December title fight.

McGregor, on the other hand, has not fought since he was defeated by Nurmagomedov. The good news for his fans — given that there was some doubt he would ever fight again — is that he will return to the cage imminently.

Since losing to Nurmagomedov, McGregor has made numerous calls for a rematch with the undefeated Russian champion. It appears that the only thing standing in his way at this point is Donald Cerrone, who will surely have other plans.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.