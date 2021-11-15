Justin Gaethje blasts Conor McGregor for calling for his ‘sloppy seconds’

Justin Gaethje believes Conor McGregor is chasing his sloppy seconds.

Gaethje has fought the who’s who of the lightweight division, but he has noticed McGregor is fighting or calling out people he just beat. It started with Donald Cerrone, and now after he beat Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Chandler and the Irishman have gone back-and-forth about fighting one another. For Gaethje, he isn’t a fan of McGregor going after his sloppy seconds.

“I don’t ever want to talk like this ’cause I hate to do it. [Donald Cerrone] is someone that I want to hang around with the rest of my life,” Gaethje said to TMZ Sports (via MMANews). “I don’t want to disrespect him in any way. Chandler doesn’t deserve it. Ferguson doesn’t deserve it. But to me, it feels like we’re in grade school and Conor McGregor’s following me around trying to pick up all my sloppy seconds. Like, is that not what’s happening?

“And I find it so hilarious. I need that guy who makes the cartoons to make a cartoon with that. But god, I hate to say it because, again, it’s disrespectful to the opponents that I beat,” Gaethje continued. “But I fought Cowboy, then he wants to fight Cowboy. I just beat up Chandler, now he wants to fight Chandler. He will never say my name. And Ferguson’s on the list now, too. So I just find that comical.”

Although Justin Gaethje thinks Conor McGregor is after his sloppy seconds, there are only so many lightweight contenders to fight for both of them. With that, it’s likely they will fight or call out opponents they have fought, yet, “The Highlight” believes McGregor is doing it on purpose as he won’t call him out for a scrap.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that Conor McGregor is after his sloppy seconds?