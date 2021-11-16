Cris Cyborg throws shade at UFC after recent quarterly report

Cris Cyborg is happy to no longer be with her old home of the UFC.

Reports from MMA Fighting were released on Monday regarding a historically profitable year for the UFC and Endeavor. Having had a less than pleasant experience from a behind the scenes perspective, according to her, Cyborg chimed in with a response to the news.

“U Fight Cheap,” Cris Cyborg tweeted. “More and more big names going to leave and be replaced with contender series contracts”

As the former UFC featherweight champion, Cyborg (25-2) made waves by following the recent trend of high profile fighters jumping ship to Bellator. Several former UFC stars along with Cyborg include Ryan Bader, Gegard Mousasi, Rory MacDonald, and Sergio Pettis – all of which went on to capture titles in their new promotion.

Season five of Dana White’s Contender Series recently concluded during the week of UFC 268. With each new season, the series has seen more and more fighters getting signed.

Now 36-years of age, the Brazilian shows no signs of slowing down as she reigns supreme holding the Bellator featherweight championship. This past Friday night at Bellator 271 saw Cyborg successfully defend her title for the third time when scoring a first-round knockout against Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh.