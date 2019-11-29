Junior dos Santos wants MMA fight with Tyson Fury, then boxing match

If heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury makes a widely rumored jump to MMA, he’ll have a long list of fighters looking to welcome him to the cage. One of those fighters is former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

Dos Santos called for an MMA showdown with the boxer in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, also adding that he’d be happy to rematch Tyson Fury in boxing down the road.

“Both. I’d do both,” dos Santos said. “It would be perfect to fight Tyson Fury in MMA, as he wishes, and then, with a win over him, fight him in boxing, in his world. He would come to my world and then I would go to his world. It would be the pinnacle, a great moment for both sports.”

Junior dos Santos does not expect Tyson Fury to move to MMA long-term, but does expect the boxer to compete in at least one MMA bout. If Fury does make the move, the Brazilian would love to fight him.

“I don’t think he comes (full time) to MMA, but I think he’ll fight once,” dos Santos said. “It would be very interesting. I see the UFC going that direction as well with Zuffa Boxing and Dana White being a huge boxing fan. We saw him meeting Floyd Mayweather again, and that’s extremely beneficial for all of us. It would be a great opportunity for me. I’ve always dreamed with the opportunity of fighting a great boxer. It’s my area, it’s where I feel most comfortable.

“Tyson Fury is an excellent boxer, has really long arms and move well for a guy his size,” dos Santos continued. “I think he can definitely make an interesting fight in MMA.

“I’ve challenged (Anthony) Joshua in the past, and so did (Stipe) Miocic, and he played like he wasn’t listening. They stay in a safer place acting like they are better than MMA fighters, but that’s not the truth. The truth is, we’re more complete fighters and we can give them a hard night, even in their own sport.”

Does a fight between Junior dos Santos and Tyson Fury interest you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/29/2019.